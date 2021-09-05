Salina, KS

KW women’s Soccer blanks Doane 1-0

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 5, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer improved to 2-1 on the season as the Coyotes beat Doane 1-0 on Saturday at Graves Family Sports Complex.

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) provided all the offense the Coyotes would need, scoring a goal as 20 minutes had elapsed in the match.

The Coyotes had plenty of other chances to score, but Doane switched to a defensive formation after the Deaver goal, which presented a challenge to KWU adding more goals on the board.

Wesleyan had chances just miss. Alison Magni (JR/Santa Maria, Calif.) gleaned one off the cross bar on a corner set piece in the 53rd minute and Deaver also met the cross bar with a shot in the 61st, but the caram went right to Lissette Garcia (SR/Bakersfield, Calif.) whose shot was saved.

The Coyotes outshot Doane 16-2 in the match, 11-0 in a dominating second half performance. Deaver paced the Coyotes with seven shots, five on target. Allison Blumenthal (SO/Temecula, Calif.) and Daisy Bingham (SR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) split time in goal for the shutout.

Wesleyan is back in action on Wednesday, hosting Hastings at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

