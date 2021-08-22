KW volleyball knocks off Morningside to finish unbeaten run at Fall Fling

HUTCHINSON – Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball needed four sets, but the Coyotes took care of business and finished a 3-0 run through the KCAC Fall Fling with a 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 25-11 win over Morningside on Saturday at the Sports Arena.

Wesleyan jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the opeing set, but Morningside got back within four at 12-8. Morningside came back and took a 16-15 lead in the set and extended the lead to 21-19 before the Coyotes came back to tie it at 22-all and would score the final five points to take the first set.

Morningside led 18-14 in the second but the Coyotes came back and tied it at 22-all behind three straight kills by Maddy Beckett (JR/Halstead, Kan.). The Coyotes had set point at 24-23 but Morningside would tie it at 24 and at 25 before the Coyotes score the final two points for the 27-25 win.

KWU jumped out to an early lead in the third, but six straight by Morningside gave the Mustangs a 13-11 lead. The Coyotes couldn’t recover in the set falling 25-20.

Wesleyan rebounded from the loss in the third pushing out to a 10-2 lead in the fourth and never looking back. In was 23-11 KWU before the Coyotes scored the final three points of the match to close it out.

Beckett had another double-digit kill match with 14 to lead the Coyotes, while Chelsea James (JR/Wichita, Kan.) and Morgan Bryand (JR/Wichita, Kan.) each had aeven. Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) had 21 digs in the match. Cortney Hanna (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) (20) and Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) combined for 35 of KWU’s 41 assists in the match.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday in Wichita with a non-conference match against Friends at 7 p.m. inside the Garvey Center.