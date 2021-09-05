Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 61 °

KW volleyball cruises to win over Haskell

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 5, 2021

After Friday night’s thrilling loss in four sets to NCAA Division II Newman, the Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball team bounced back on Saturday with a straight set win over Haskell – 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 – inside Mabee Arena.

In the opening set it was tied 6-6 when a kill by Morgan Bryand (JR/Wichita, Kan.) sparked Wesleyan’s offense. The Coyotes would score the next 11 points to take a 17-6 lead, all behind the service game of Mackenzie Pease (SR/Manhattan, Kan.) and several kills for the Coyotes. Wesleyan would close the set on a kill by Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.).

Haskell led 8-7 in the second set, but the Coyotes tied it with a Bryand kill and would push the lead out to 13-8 in the set. The Coyotes led 14-11 when another run by the Coyotes pushed the lead out to 20-11 on a kill by Ryann Kats (SR/Prairie View, Kan.). Chelsea James (JR/Wichita, Kan.) closed the set with a kill.

Wesleyan raced out to a 10-3 lead on Malia Mack (JR/Joplin, Mo.)’s kill in the third set and never looked back. A kill by Delaney Nash (JR/Salina, Kan.) made it 18-9 and would start a 5-0 run to make it 23-9 in favor of the Coyotes. Freshman Melinna Schumann (FR/Sabetha, Kan.) closed out the match with a kill, her 10th of the match.

Schumann and Bryand led the Coyote offense with 10 kills each as KWU hit .284 for the match. Cortney Hanna (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) had 28 assists and Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) had 14. Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) had 15 digs and two aces for the Coyotes. Schumann added nine digs as well. Bryand had three block and Mack had two.

After a fast-paced start to the season, the Coyotes get a week to prepare for rival Bethany in their next match. The Coyotes and Swedes will play at Noon inside Mabee Arena on September 11 in a non-conference match-up. KWU opens KWU play on September 15 at home against McPherson.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Huge second half fuels Wesleyan’s rout ...

September 5, 2021 9:11 am

Wesleyan men’s Soccer gets late equaliz...

 9:06 am

KW women’s Soccer blanks Doane 1-0

 9:05 am

Volleyball knocked off by Newman, Monson into...

September 3, 2021 9:31 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Huge second half fuels WesleyanR...

WICHITA – A 31-0 halftime lead was fine from a cosmetics standpoint but Kansas Wesleyan coach My...

September 5, 2021 Comments

Wesleyan men’s Soccer gets la...

Sports News

September 5, 2021

KW women’s Soccer blanks Doane 1-0

Sports News

September 5, 2021

KW volleyball cruises to win over H...

Sports News

September 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Educating Prisoners in Ka...
September 5, 2021Comments
KSU Grant For Tick Diseas...
September 5, 2021Comments
Be Wary of Scams During C...
September 5, 2021Comments
Arts, Artist Abound at Sm...
September 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices