KW volleyball cruises to win over Haskell

After Friday night’s thrilling loss in four sets to NCAA Division II Newman, the Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball team bounced back on Saturday with a straight set win over Haskell – 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 – inside Mabee Arena.

In the opening set it was tied 6-6 when a kill by Morgan Bryand (JR/Wichita, Kan.) sparked Wesleyan’s offense. The Coyotes would score the next 11 points to take a 17-6 lead, all behind the service game of Mackenzie Pease (SR/Manhattan, Kan.) and several kills for the Coyotes. Wesleyan would close the set on a kill by Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.).

Haskell led 8-7 in the second set, but the Coyotes tied it with a Bryand kill and would push the lead out to 13-8 in the set. The Coyotes led 14-11 when another run by the Coyotes pushed the lead out to 20-11 on a kill by Ryann Kats (SR/Prairie View, Kan.). Chelsea James (JR/Wichita, Kan.) closed the set with a kill.

Wesleyan raced out to a 10-3 lead on Malia Mack (JR/Joplin, Mo.)’s kill in the third set and never looked back. A kill by Delaney Nash (JR/Salina, Kan.) made it 18-9 and would start a 5-0 run to make it 23-9 in favor of the Coyotes. Freshman Melinna Schumann (FR/Sabetha, Kan.) closed out the match with a kill, her 10th of the match.

Schumann and Bryand led the Coyote offense with 10 kills each as KWU hit .284 for the match. Cortney Hanna (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) had 28 assists and Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) had 14. Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) had 15 digs and two aces for the Coyotes. Schumann added nine digs as well. Bryand had three block and Mack had two.

After a fast-paced start to the season, the Coyotes get a week to prepare for rival Bethany in their next match. The Coyotes and Swedes will play at Noon inside Mabee Arena on September 11 in a non-conference match-up. KWU opens KWU play on September 15 at home against McPherson.