KW Softball stumbles against Bethany

LINDSBORG – Back on March 26, the Coyotes led game one of its doubleheader with the Bethany Swedes 2-1 in the fifth inning.

Then the weather came and the game was suspended.

It was resumed on Thursday night and it was Bethany rallying in the bottom of the fifth to win 4-2, and the Swedes would win the nightcap 7-2 as well.

Wesleyan had just taken a 2-1 lead in the fifth of the game back in March on a homer by Kiana Turner (SO/Quapaw, Okla.), when shortly after Sydney Brown (JR/Tucson, Ariz.) reached on an error, inclement weather moved in causing the suspension of the game.

On Thursday, when the game resumed, the Coyotes saw Bethany take the lead on a 3-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Coyotes could not get any offensive attack going the rest of the game.

Carmen Angulo (JR/Long Beach, Calif.) had a great outing, separated by 21 days, striking out 13 batters on the day. Miranda Guerrero (SO/Oxnard, Calif.) had two of KWU’s four hits.

In the second game, the Coyotes saw Bethany build a 7-0 lead before getting on the board in the seventh.

The Swedes scored twice in the third, three more in the fifth and twice in the sixth.

The Coyotes had a chance to score in the first, stranding two runners on base as Jessica Vegely (SR/Mariposa, Calif.) walked and Turner singled, but could not get a run across.

Brianna McGinnis (JR/Tucson, Ariz.) singled in the seventh and Angulo followed with a homer to get the Coyotes on the board.

Angulo had six strikeouts in the game and drove in two runs. She was one of four Coyotes with a hit each.

KWU is back in action on Saturday, heading to North Newton to take on Bethel at 1 p.m. at Wedel Field on the Bethel campus.