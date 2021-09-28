KW men’s Golf holds two shot lead after first round at SCC Shootout, second round suspended

The Kansas Wesleyan men’s golf team holds a two-shot lead after the first round at the SCC Shootout on Monday at Salina Country Club. Monday’s second round was suspended due to darkness with players on the course.

The second round will be completed on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m., and the final round with start with a shotgun start around 10 a.m.

Trevor Watson (SO/Coffeyville, Kan.) shot even-par 70 in the first round to sit in a four-way tie for first in the individual standings. Ethan Vikander (SO/Aberdeen, S.D.) and Matthew Freriks (JR/Stinnett, Texas) are tied for sixth with a 72, Landon Berquist (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) is tied for 20th with a 76 and Cameron Becker (SR/Coffeyville, Kan.) is tied for 53rd with an 83 to round out the scorers for the KWU A-team.

KWU’s B-team is in sixth after a 303 in the first round and is led by Trevor Oberg (JR/McCook, Neb.) and Steele Schweinebraten (SO/Las Cruces, N.M.) who are tied for 10th with a 74. Ryan Lee (SO/Sugar Land, Texas) is tied for 27th with a 77, Victor Cascio (FR/Kansas City, Mo.) is tied for 31st with a 78 and Tyler Tarvin (FR/North Richland Hills, Texas) is tied for 49th with an 82.

KWU’s C-team is tied for 12th and was led by Parker Norton (SO/Salina, Kan.), who carded a first round 79 to be tied for 37th. Adam Vigars (FR/Princeton, Ill.) is tied for 43rd with an 80, Tyler Martin (SO/Phillipsburg, Kan.) is tied for 60th with an 85, Kaleb Thingelstad (FR/Crookston, Minn.) is tied for 64th with an 86 and Parker Simmons (FR/Emporia, Kan.) is tied for 67th with an 87.

Sterling’s A-team and Bethany’s B-team are tied for second two shots behind the Coyotes. KWU posted a 290 by the A-team, while the Warriors and Swedes are in with a 929 in the first round.