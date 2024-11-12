KW Men’s Cross Country Finishes Second at KCAC Championships

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Cross Country finished in second place at the KCAC Men’s Cross Country Championships held on Saturday at the Saint Mary cross country course.

It’s the second straight year for the Coyotes to finish second and will now await official confirmation of qualifying as a team in the NAIA National Championships in two weeks in Columbia, Mo.

Damion Jackson led the way for the Coyotes with a second place finish, earning All-KCAC honors finishing the 8K course with a time of 25:09.8. Austin Hess was also All-KCAC with a fourth place finish with a time of 25:21.2.

Four others were named honorable mention All-KCAC with Top 20 finishes, led by Julian Avila in 11th with a time of 25:45.6. Giovanni Rios was 12th in 25:46.1, Brenden Ellis was 13th in 25:51.2 and Jake Cruz was 18th in 26:01.7.

Also finishing for the Coyotes was Austin Schaeffer in 21st in 26:20.3, Tytus Reed in 23rd in 26:29.1, Wyatt Johnson in 26:40.7, Nicolas Martinez in 37th in 27:19, Triston Cottone in 44th in 27:41.6, Evan Pearce in 47th in 27:49.2, Tim Parish in 50th in 28:02.9, Ian Doss in 51st in 28:04.2, Cisco Alvarez in 55th in 28:16.6, Nate Chavez in 60th in 28:23.5, Brodie Bradshaw in 63rd in 28:30.7, Jack Horacek was 67th in 28:39.2, Landon Steeger was 68th in 28:40.6, Will Childers was 87th in 29:59.7, and Roman Mai in 96th in 31:30.7.

The Coyotes were second in the standings behind Saint Mary. USM had 22 points and the Coyotes had 42 points. Evangel was third, Tabor fourth and Friends fifth to round out the top five teams.

Saint Mary’s Dominick Beine was the individual winner in 25:01.8.KW