KW Baseball Ranked No. 12 in NAIA Coaches Top 25 Poll

Kansas Wesleyan Baseball is ranked No. 12 in the NAIA Baseball Preseason Top 25 as announced by the NAIA National Office on Wednesday.

The Coyotes are coming off one of the best seasons in program history as the Coyotes went 48-12 a year ago, setting program records for overall wins and with a 32-4 record in the KCAC play, also setting a new conference record for conference wins in a season.

Head Coach Bill Neale returns for his 11th season in 2025. He is the all-time wins leader in program history with 311 wins, picking up his 311th career win and 300th win at KWU last season.

The Coyotes will open the 2025 season on January 24, heading to Louisiana to take on Louisiana Christian in a doubleheader in Pineville, then taking on LSU-Alexandria in a doubleheader on January 25 in Alexandria.