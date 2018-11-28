KU’s Williams, K-State’s Risner Highlight All-Big 12 FB Honors

The All-Big 12 Conference football teams and individual award winners have been announced. Selections are made

by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Caden Sterns, Texas, DB, Cibolo, Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, K/P, Sr., Belleville, Ill

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR

Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo.

Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif.

Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Charles Omenihu, Texas, Sr., Rowlett, Texas

CHUCK NEINAS COACHES OF THE YEAR

Matt Campbell, Iowa State (3rd Season)

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma (2nd Season)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Jr., Allen, Texas

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Long Jr., West Virginia, LB, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurd, Baylor, WR, Sr., Hendersonville, Tenn.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, DB, So., Grand Prairie, Texas

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, RB, New Orleans, La.

All-Big 12 Honors Notebook:

Kyler Murray garnered Oklahoma’s fourth consecutive and eighth overall Offensive Player of the Year award. Other OU winners include wide

receiver Dede Westbrook (2016) and quarterbacks Mayfield (2015 and 2017), Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003 and 2004) and Josh

Heupel (2000).

David Long Jr. is the first West Virginia student-athlete to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Jalen Hurd is the second Baylor player to be selected Offensive Newcomer of the year, joining RB Lache Seastrunk in 2012.

Greg Eisworth is the fifth Iowa State player named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year with the last being DL Demond Tucker in 2015.

Pooka Williams Jr. is the first Kansas rookie to win Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Caden Sterns is the seventh Longhorn to pick up Defensive Freshman of the Year. The last Texas winner was LB Malik Jefferson in 2015.

Austin Seibert is the first Oklahoma player voted as Special Teams Player of the Year.

This is the first season that the Offensive Lineman of the Year award was shared and the first time that more than two players earned a share of

any individual award. Oklahoma has claimed the honor three-consecutive years while K-State picked up its second and West Virginia its first.

Charles Omenihu was named Defensive Lineman of the Year joining previous Texas selections Poona Ford (2017) and Brian Orakpo (2008).

Matt Campbell was recognized as Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year for the second straight season while Lincoln Riley claimed his first honor.

Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 22-year history of the Big 12 with 43. K-State is second (33), followed by Texas (31),

Oklahoma State (19), Baylor (15), Iowa State (14), Kansas (8), TCU (8), Texas Tech (8) and West Virginia (6).

2018 All-Big 12 Football First Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Kyler Murray # Oklahoma Jr. Allen, Texas/Texas A&M

RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas Fr. New Orleans, La./Hahnville

RB Justice Hill [r1] Oklahoma State Jr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

FB Andrew Beck Texas Sr. Tampa, Fla./Plant

WR Marquise Brown Oklahoma Jr. Hollywood, Fla./College of the Canyons

WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State So. Fort Worth, Texas/South Hills

WR David Sills V [r1] West Virginia Sr. Wilmington, Del./El Camino College

TE Grant Calcaterra Oklahoma So. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif./ Santa Margarita Catholic

TE Trevon Wesco West Virginia Sr. Martinsburg, W.Va./Lackawanna College

OL Dalton Risner [r2] K-State Sr. Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins

OL Cody Ford Oklahoma Jr. Pineville, La./Pineville

OL Ben Powers * Oklahoma Sr. Wichita, Kan./Butler CC

OL Dru Samia * Oklahoma Sr. Sacramento, Calif./River City

OL Yodny Cajuste * West Virginia Sr. Miami, Fla./Miramar

PK Austin Seibert * Oklahoma Sr. Belleville, Ill./Belleville West

PK Clayton Hatfield Texas Tech Sr. Boerne, Texas/Champion

KR/PR Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas Fr. New Orleans, La./Hahnville

DEFENSE

DL Daniel Wise [r1] Kansas Sr. Lewisville, Texas/Hebron

DL Jordan Brailford * Oklahoma State Jr. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

DL Ben Banogu [r1] TCU Sr. McKinney, Texas/ULM

DL L.J. Collier TCU Sr. Munday, Texas/Munday

DL Charles Omenihu Texas Sr. Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett

LB Joe Dineen Jr. * Kansas Sr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State

LB Dakota Allen * Texas Tech Sr. Humble, Texas/East Mississippi CC

LB David Long Jr. West Virginia Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Winton Woods

DB Greg Eisworth Iowa State So. Grand Prairie, Texas/South

DB Kris Boyd Texas Sr. Gilmer, Texas/Gilmer

DB Caden Sterns Texas Fr. Cibolo, Texas/Steele

DB Adrian Frye Texas Tech Fr. Houston, Texas/Eisenhower

DB Kenny Robinson Jr. West Virginia So. Wilkinsburg, Pa./Imani Christian

P Drew Galitz Baylor Sr. Rowlett, Texas/Rowlett

[r2] – Repeat first team selection from 2016 and 2017

[r1] – Repeat first team selection from 2017

* Second Team selection in 2017.

# Unanimous selection

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

Ties created an additional position at TE and PK.

2018 All-Big 12 Football Second Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Will Grier West Virginia Sr. Charlotte, N.C./Florida

RB Alex Barnes K-State Jr. Pittsburg, Kan./Pittsburg

RB David Montgomery Iowa State Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Mount Healthy

FB Carson Meier Oklahoma Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Union

WR Hakeem Butler Iowa State Jr. Baltimore, Md./Travis

WR Jalen Reagor TCU So. Waxahachie, Texas/ Waxahachie

WR Antoine Wesley Texas Tech Jr. Las Vegas, Nev./ Cibolo Steele

TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State Fr. Norman, Okla./North

OL Hakeem Adeniji Kansas Jr. Garland, Texas/Garland

OL Bobby Evans Oklahoma Jr. Allen, Texas/Allen

OL Lucas Niang TCU Jr. New Canaan, Conn./New Canaan

OL Zach Shackelford Texas Jr. Belton, Texas/Belton

OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech So. Frisco, Texas/Frisco

OL Josh Sills West Virginia So. Sarahsville, Ohio/Meadowbrook

PK Cameron Dicker Texas Fr. Austin, Texas/Lake Travis

KR/PR Kene Nwangwu Iowa State So. Frisco, Texas/Heritage

KR/PR Tre Brown Oklahoma So. Tulsa, Okla./Union

DEFENSE

DL James Lynch Baylor So. Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock

DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State So. Jacksonville, Fla./Raines

DL Ray Lima Iowa State Jr. Los Angeles, Calif./Torrance West

DL Jarrell Owens Oklahoma State Sr. Palestine, Texas/Palestine

DL Kenny Bigelow Jr. West Virginia Sr. Wilmington, Del./USC

LB Clay Johnston Baylor Jr. Abilene, Texas/Wylie

LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma So. Missouri City, Texas/Elkins

LB Gary Johnson Texas Sr. Douglas, Ala./Dodge City CC

DB Brian Peavy * Iowa State Sr. Houston, Texas/Westfield

DB Duke Shelley K-State Sr. Tucker, Ga./Tucker

DB A.J. Green Oklahoma State Jr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto

DB Jeff Gladney TCU Jr. New Boston, Texas/New Boston

DB Ridwan Issahaku TCU Sr. Norcross, Ga./Norcross

P Kyle Thompson Kansas So. El Cajon, Calif./Christian

*Second Team selection in 2017. Ties created an additional position at OL and KR/PR.

2018 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Baylor: Blake Blackmar (OL), James Lynch (DLoY), Chris Miller (DB), Matt Rhule (CoY), Greg Roberts (DL), Raleigh Texada (DB),

Verkedric Vaughns (DB).

Iowa State: Spencer Benton (DL), Willie Harvey (LB), Josh Knipfel (OL & OLoY), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Bryce Meeker (OL), Kene Nwangwu

(STPoY), Brock Purdy (OFoY), Mike Rose (LB & DFoY), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB).

Kansas: Hasan Defense (DB), Joe Dineen Jr. (DPoY), Corione Harris (DFoY), Mike Lee (DB), Stephon Robinson Jr. (ONoY),

Gabriel Rui (PK), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY).

K-State: Devin Anctil (P), Kyle Ball (DL).

Oklahoma: Amani Bledsoe (DL), Curtis Bolton (LB), Kennedy Brooks (RB), Tre Brown (DB), Neville Gallimore (DL), Creed Humphrey (OL),

CeeDee Lamb (WR), Kenneth Mann (DL), Parnell Motley (DB), Kenneth Murray (DPoY), Austin Seibert (P), Trey Sermon (RB).

Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Jordan Brailford (DLoY), Calvin Bundage (LB), Taylor Cornelius (QB), Kenneth Edison-McGruder (DB), Teven

Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Justin Phillips (LB), Malcolm Rodriguez (DB), Jelani Woods (TE).

TCU: Ben Banogu (DLoY), Corey Bethley (DL), TY Summers (LB).

Texas: Calvin Anderson (OL), Samuel Cosmi (OFoY), Davante Davis (DB), Cameron Dicker (STPoY), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Breckyn Hager (DL),

Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Brandon Jones (DB), P.J. Locke III (DB), Chris Nelson (DL), Charles Omenihu (DPoY),

Elijah Rodriguez (OL), Patrick Vahe (OL).

Texas Tech: Dakota Allen (DPoY), Alan Bowman (OFoY), De’Quan Bowman (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Seth Collins (ONoY),

Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Adrian Frye (DFoY), Clayton Hatfield (STPoY), Eli Howard (DL), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB),

Dominic Panazzolo (P), Terence Steele (OL), Joseph Wallace (DL), Broderick Washington Jr. (DL).

West Virginia: Kenny Bigelow Jr. (DNoY),Will Grier (OPoY),Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Dana Holgorsen (CoY),Gary Jennings Jr. (WR), Colton McKivitz

(OL), Josh Norwood (DB & DNoY), Evan Staley (PK), Keith Washington (DB).