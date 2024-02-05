KU’s Jackson, UT’s Booker Named Big 12 WBB Weekly Award Winners

Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson (player) and Texas’ Madison Booker (freshman) were voted as Big 12 women’s basketball weekly award winners after leading their respective teams to two wins.



Jackson’s week was highlighted by the eighth 20-20 game in Division I women’s basketball this season, scoring 25 points and adding 22 rebounds in a 67-53 win over BYU. It marked the first 20-20 game for a KU player since 2015 and a career-high in rebounds for the senior from East Chicago, Indiana. The liberal arts and sciences major followed up with 20 points and nine rebounds at TCU, as the Jayhawks collected their third win in four games. For the week, the center averaged 22.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and shot 66.7% from the field to earn her first weekly honor of the season and the third of her career.



Booker continued her excellent form, averaging 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists as the Longhorns grabbed a pair of ranked wins. At No. 13 Baylor, the forward scored 22 points with four rebounds and four assists, helping UT to a 67-55 win. Against No. 2 K-State, the Ridgeland, Mississippi native who plans to major in Mechanical Engineering had her fifth 20+ point game against an AP Top 25 team, which ranks second among D1 freshmen. She had 20 points, six assists and three rebounds in the 61-54 victory. It is Booker’s fourth career weekly award and third freshman of the week nod.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Madison Conner, TCU, G, Jr.

Nov. 20: Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: Sedona Prince, TCU, C, Sr.

Dec. 4: Rori Harmon, UT, G, Jr.

Dec. 11: JJ Quinerly, WVU, G, Jr.

Dec. 18: Rori Harmon, UT, G, Jr. & Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.

Dec. 26: Sedona Prince, TCU, C, Sr.

Jan. 2: Jada Walker, BU, G, Jr.

Jan. 8: Madison Booker, UT, F, Fr. & Ayoka Lee, K-State, C, Sr.

Jan. 15: Audi Crooks, ISU, C, Fr.

Jan. 22: JJ Quinerly, WVU, G, Jr.

Jan. 29: Skylar Vann, OU, G, Sr.

Feb. 5: Taiyanna Jackson, KU, C, Sr.



Freshman:

Nov. 13: Stailee Heard, OSU, G

Nov. 20: Kailey Woolston, BYU, G

Nov. 27: Kailey Woolson, BYU, G

Dec. 4: Madison Booker, UT, F

Dec. 11: S’Mya Nichols, KU, G

Dec. 18: Audi Crooks, ISU, C

Dec. 26: Stailee Heard, OSU, G

Jan. 2: Audi Crooks, ISU, C

Jan. 8: Addy Brown, ISU, F

Jan. 15: S’Mya Nichols, KU, G

Jan. 22: Madison Booker, UT, F

Jan. 29: Audi Crooks, ISU, C

Feb. 5: Madison Booker, UT, F