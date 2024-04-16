KU’s Furphy to enter NBA Draft

Kansas Freshman Guard Johnny Furphy announced via social media Tuesday his intent to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, while still maintaining his college eligibility.

Furphy, a 6-foot-9 guard joined Kansas late in the summer ahead of the 2023-24 season. He would eventually start 19 games for the Jayhawks, skyrocketing up many mock draft boards, and will now have the ability to go through the draft process prior to deciding whether to make the leap to the next level, or return to Kansas and Bill Self next season.

“I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2024 Draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Furphy said in the post. “I am so grateful to Coach Self and the whole team at KU for the opportunity they gave me to be a part of this incredible program. From moving to a new country, to participating in the NCAA Tournament, this year has flown by faster than I could have ever imagined.”

A message from Johnny Furphy to Jayhawk Nation 🫶 pic.twitter.com/YYm9UVe1UU — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 17, 2024

Should Furphy decide to return to Kansas for next season, there would be no penalty for the decision. The 2024 NBA Draft is set to begin on June 26th.