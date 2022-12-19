KUâ€™s Franklin, ISUâ€™s Fritz Nab Big 12 WBB Weekly Honors

Kansasâ€™ Zakiyah Franklin (player) and Iowa Stateâ€™s Denae Fritz (freshman) captured Big 12 womenâ€™s basketball weekly honors. It is both playersâ€™ first career weekly honor.

Franklin scored 26 points, making nine of her 14 attempts from the field and three of her five 3-pointers in the Jayhawksâ€™ 81-62 win over Tulsa. Her 26 points matched a career-high, and helped Kansas to its fourth 10-0 start to the season in program history. The Lakeland, Florida native added five rebounds, two assists and two steals to her totals in the game. She is the first Kansas player bestowed with Player of the Week honors since November 2019.

Fritz made all three 3-pointers she attempted, scoring 13 points in No. 14 Iowa Stateâ€™s 74-62 win over then-No. 25 Villanova. Her 13 points were a career-best, and her 31 minutes played match the most by a Big 12 freshman against a top-25 team this season. The Maryville, Tennessee native added two rebounds to become the third different Iowa State player to earn a weekly award this season.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 14: Gabby Gregory, Kansas State

Nov. 21: Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Nov. 28: Stephanie Soares, Iowa State

Dec. 5: Taylen Collins, Oklahoma State

Dec. 12: DeYona Gaston, Texas

Dec. 19: Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas

Freshman:

Nov. 14: Bella Fontleroy, Baylor

Nov. 21: Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech

Nov. 28: Jasmine Shavers, Texas Tech

Dec. 5: Bella Fontleroy, Baylor

Dec. 12: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Dec. 19: Denae Fritz, Iowa State