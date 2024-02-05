KU’s Dickinson, UT’s Abmas Earn Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 13 Awards

Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson and Texas’ Max Abmas earned Big 12 men’s basketball awards for the 13th week of the season. Dickinson picked up his sixth award and third as player of the week. Abmas was recognized with newcomer honors for the third week.



Dickinson averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Kansas’ wins over Oklahoma State and No. 4/4 Houston. The senior center posted his Big 12-leading 12th double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds against OSU. Additionally, Dickinson scored his 2,000th career point to become only the third active NCAA DI player to surpass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. In the win against No. 4/4 Houston, the general studies major led Kansas with 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds with four assists. He has scored at least 20 points in 10 games this season and 44 times in his career.



In two games against Top 25 opponents, Abmas averaged a team-best 20.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.4 minutes per contest. During last Monday’s overtime loss to No. 4/4 Houston, the graduate guard recorded a team-high 20 points along with five assists, five rebounds and one steal in a season-high 43 minutes. Abmas returned in Saturday’s win at No. 25/25 TCU and tallied a game-high 21 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes. He scored UT’s final 13 points in the last 3:27 of the contest, converting 3-of-3 field goals, including 2-of-2 threes, and 5-of-5 free throws to help the Longhorns seal the victory with a 13-2 run. Abmas has moved into the No. 13 spot on the NCAA Division I men’s career scoring list with 2,955 points, as he passed the legendary Danny Manning of Kansas (2,951) on Saturday. Abmas, who is pursuing a graduate certificate in strategic communication, also is No. 5 on the NCAA Division I men’s career three-point field goals made chart with 487 career threes.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Ja’Kobe Walter, BU, G, Fr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: Kevin McCullar Jr., KU, G, Gr.

Dec. 4: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Dec. 11: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.

Dec. 18: Micah Peavy, TCU, G, Sr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 2: Pop Isaacs, TTU, G, So.

RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 8: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Jan. 15: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Jan. 22: Jamal Shead, UH, G, Sr.

Jan. 29: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Feb. 5: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.



Newcomer:

Nov. 13: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: RayJ Dennis, BU, G, Sr.

Jaylin Sellers, UCF, G, Jr.

Dec. 4: Chance McMillian, TTU, G, Sr.

Dec. 11: Keshon Gilbert, ISU, G, Jr.

Dec. 18: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.

Jan. 2: Keshon Gilbert, ISU, G, Jr.

Jan. 8: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Jan. 15: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Jan. 22: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.

Jan. 29: Chance McMillian, TTU, G, Sr.

Feb. 5: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.