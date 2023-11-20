KU’s Dickinson Sweeps Men’s Basketball Week 2 Awards

Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson swept both the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week honors after leading the top-ranked Jayhawks to an 89-84 win against No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago. Dickinson is the first player to win both awards since Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington on Dec. 27, 2021.



The general studies major recorded his first double-double as a Jayhawk and the 32nd of his career with a game-high 27 points and a career-high 21 rebounds while adding a career-high-tying three steals. Dickinson secured the double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds at the break. The senior center is the first Big 12 player with a 25/20 game against a ranked opponent since Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin on Nov. 18, 2008 vs. No. 21 Davidson (25 pts, 21 reb). He is the first Kansas player with a 25/20 game since Thomas Robinson on Dec. 31, 2011 vs. North Dakota (30 pts, 21 reb). Dickinson went 8-12 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line while playing 38 minutes.



Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Ja’Kobe Walter, BU, G, Fr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.



Newcomer:

Nov. 13: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.