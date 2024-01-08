KU’s Dickinson Claims Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 9 Accolades

Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson swept Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week after leading No. 2 Kansas to an 83-81 win over TCU to open conference play. It marks the third week this season that Dickinson has been honored and his second winning both awards.



After making two free throws with 57 seconds on the clock to tie the game at 79-79, Dickinson made a layup with 3.4 seconds remaining to give KU the victory. For the game, the general studies major recorded his Big 12-best ninth double-double of the season with 30 points on 13-of-20 (65.0 percent) shooting and 11 rebounds. Dickinson has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in six-straight games and the double-double was the 40th of his career. The six-game stretch of double-digit rebounds is the longest of his career. His eight offensive rebounds were a season high by a Jayhawk and the most since David McCormack grabbed 10 offensive rebounds on Jan. 15, 2022 vs. West Virginia. The 30-point effort was Dickinson’s second game of the season with 30-plus points (31, Nov. 20, 2023 vs. Chaminade) and the fifth of his career.



