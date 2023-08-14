KU’s Cobee Bryant Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant earned his fourth watch list selection Monday as he was named to the watch list for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

For Bryant, he adds the Bednarik Award to a growing list of preseason accolades, which includes watch lists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Lott IMPACT Award.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

From Evergreen, Alabama, Bryant is a Preseason All-Big 12 selection after finishing his sophomore season with three interceptions, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He had the game-clinching interception and returned it for a touchdown in overtime at West Virginia and added a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in the season-opening victory against Tennessee Tech.

Bryant earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2022 from the coaches and Second Team from the Associated Press. He totaled 38 tackles on the year, with 32 solo and six assisted stops, and ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 12 passes defended.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

