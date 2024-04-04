KU Student Radio Station Honored

KJHK 90.7, a student-operated radio station at the University of Kansas, was awarded “Best in the Nation” at the Intercollegiate Broadcast System (IBS) conference.

The IBS conference, a pinnacle event in the broadcasting community, gathers aspiring broadcasters and industry professionals from high schools and universities nationwide.

Two of KJHK’s students team members were recognized with individual awards:

Alexis Vielma , station IT director and School of Engineering student from Kansas City, Kansas, received the award for Best Phone App.

, station IT director and School of Engineering student from Kansas City, Kansas, received the award for Best Phone App. Jackson Goodrich, station in-studios director and School of the Arts student from Baxter Springs, received the award for Best Live Music Broadcast.

Additionally, staff adviser Bobbi Washechek was recognized as a national finalist for her work.

The station also secured nominations for several other categories.

KJHK, established in 1975, has been a cornerstone of student-led initiatives at the university. Since 2004, the station has evolved under the guidance of the union programs staff, including its relocation to level 3 in 2010.

“I’m so proud of the students and staff. KJHK continues to thrive as a hub for creativity and innovation in broadcasting. They are truly a gem of Lawrence,” said JJ O’Toole-Curran, interim executive director of the KU Memorial Union.

2022 file photo, Tim Seley, KU Marketing