KU School of Nursing–Salina Students Receive Scholarships

Todd PittengerJanuary 22, 2018

Two junior students from the University of Kansas School of Nursing in Salina have each been awarded $500 scholarships from the Saline County Medical Society.

According to the University of Kansas, the Recipients are:

Vanessa Torres, a graduate of Salina South School High School, who attended Cloud County Community College and Wichita State University for her pre-nursing requirements.

Dennisha Forrest, a graduate of Grandview High School in Missouri, who attended Norfolk State University for her pre-nursing requirements.

Forrest and Torres are both students at the new KU School of Nursing–Salina campus, which opened last fall.

The University of Kansas School of Nursing began a program in Salina back in September. The new campus location shares existing facilities with the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Salina. It accepted an initial class of 12 students.

The curriculum for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is identical to the program in Kansas City. It is delivered via distance education from Kansas City and on-site faculty in Salina.

Plans call for class sizes to expand to 18 students in 2019 and 24 students in 2020. By year five of the program, the campus will have reached its maximum capacity of 48 students.

For more information about completing a four-year bachelor’s degree in nursing at the KU-Salina campus, contact Lisa Larson at mailto:[email protected]

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

