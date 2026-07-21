KU School of Medicine-Salina Welcomes New Class

They’re here! The class of 2030 started their medical school journey this week at the University of Kansas School of Medicine campus in Salina.

The KU School of Medicine campus in Salina was created to address the critical shortage of physicians in Kansas. This innovative medical education program is aimed at students with a strong desire to practice in rural areas.

The KU School of Medicine-Salina has been located downtown for nearly a decade. Staff and students moved into a newly renovated building at 138 N. Santa Fe in June 2018, along with the School of Nursing.

With more than 40,000 square feet of space, the Salina Health Education Center provides ample room for both schools. The campus features:

a state-of-the-art simulation lab with six high- and medium-fidelity mannequins

a generously appointed procedural skills lab four standardized patient exam rooms

virtual and gross anatomy labs

six classrooms equipped with interactive video links to the main campus in Kansas City

small-group study rooms and other flexible learning spaces

recreational facilities and an exercise room

faculty and administrative offices

original artwork from six Kansas artists, inspired by rural medicine and the mission of the schools

With eight students admitted each year, the Salina campus is the smallest four-year medical education site in the country. University leaders believe it can serve as a model for the nation.

The educational environment in Salina is as high-tech as it is intimate. Students learn with their peers on the Kansas City and Wichita campuses via interactive video and podcasts.

Other training takes place in local Salina clinics, the offices of rural physicians and at the Salina Regional Health Center.

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Photo via KU School of Medicine-Salina