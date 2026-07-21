Advance Voting Underway

In-person advance voting for the August primary election began this week across Kansas, including locally in Saline County. Mail ballots started being sent last week, and in-office advanced voting began Monday.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations, or via mail.

Each individual clerk’s office sets it own in-office voting hours. In-office advance voting is open this week at the Saline County Clerk’s office. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building at 300 W, Ash during normal business hours.

Here are some important dates leading up to the election:

Monday, July 20 – In Office Advance Voting Begins

August – Advance Voting in Office 10 AM – 2 PM

Monday, August 3 – Advance Voting in Office ends at Noon

Tuesday, August 4 – Primary Election Day (Polls open 7 AM – 7 PM)

Contested local races on the ballot in Salina include:

Kansas House 69th

Miranda Bachman (D)

Meagan Rico (D)

Kansas House 71st District

Steven K Howe (R)

Jay Vanier (R)

Kansas House 107th District

Dawn Wolf (R)

Jordan Budreau (R)

County Commission District 1

James Ravenkamp (R)

Tom Arpke (R)

Sharon Callabresi (R)

County Commission District 5

Joe A Hay Jr (R)

Wayne E Norman (R)

Additionally, a constitutional amendment that would change how justices are picked to serve on the Kansas Supreme Court is on the ballot.