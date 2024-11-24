KU Overpowers Colorado

Kansas senior Devin Neal rushed for 207 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as Kansas defeated No. 16 Colorado, 37-21, Saturday afternoon in front of 56,470 fans on Senior Day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The win marked Kansas’ third-straight against a ranked opponent and marked the first time KU has defeated three ranked foes in program history. The Jayhawks improved to 5-6 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12 play, while Colorado dropped to 8-3 (6-1 Big 12). In the last three weeks, Kansas has posted wins against No. 17 Iowa State, 45-36, on Nov. 9, at No. 7 BYU, 17-13, on Nov. 16 and Colorado today. Neal’s 207 yards were a season high and marked his second career 200-yard rushing game. The Lawrence, Kansas, product scored three touchdowns rushing and also had four receptions for 80 yards and a score. For the game, Kansas amassed a season-high 520 yards and held Colorado to 308. Besides Neal’s 287 yards of total offense, Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels was 14-for-21 passing for 189 yards and one touchdown. Daniels also rushed six times for 72 yards. Saturday served as Senior Day for 38 Jayhawks, among the seniors honored pregame were: Quentin Skinner, JB Brown, Lawrence Arnold, Cobee Bryant, Mello Dotson, Marvin Grant, OJ Burroughs, Taiwan Berryhill, Trevor Wilson, Torry Locklin, Ben Easters, Owen Piepergerdes, Alex Raich, Grayden Addison, Tabor Allen, Trevor Kardell, Jared Casey, Tyler Soukhot, Logan Brown, Shane Bumgardner, Caleb Taylor, Michael Ford Jr., Darrell Simmons Jr., Hank Kelly, Javier Derritt, Luke Hosford, Dre Doiron, De’Kedrick Sterns, Bryce Cabeldue, Tevita Ahoafi-Noa, Jereme Robinson, Dylan Wudke, Kenean Caldwell, Ron McGee, Cornell Wheeler, Luke Grimm, Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal. Following its Senior Day ceremonies, Kansas wasted no time on its opening possession. Redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels connected with senior running back Devin Neal on a 51-yard swing pass for a touchdown. It marked Neal’s fourth career receiving touchdown and 49th overall, giving Kansas an early 7-0 lead Kansas’ defense forced Colorado into a three-and-out, setting up a long, 13-play, 61-yard drive. The drive was capped by a 24-yard field goal from senior Tabor Allen, giving Kansas a 10-0 lead heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, Kansas’ defense continued to hold firm as Colorado advanced into KU territory. Facing a 4th-and-3 Colorado opted to go for it but was held short by seniors Cornell Wheeler and Dylan Wudke. The stop gave Kansas the football at their own 39-yard line with 13:46 remaining in the second quarter. The defensive stop propelled Kansas to another scoring drive, its third straight to start the game, as Kansas marched down the field on a 23-yard third-down conversion from Daniels to senior tight end Trevor Kardell. On the next play, Kansas extended its lead to 17-0 on a 9-yard touchdown run by Neal, his 50th career touchdown. Colorado got on the board on their next drive, covering 75 yards in four plays to make it 17-7 following a 51-yard touchdown reception from Travis Hunter. A 47-yard run by Neal set up a 23-yard field goal from Allen as KU extended the lead to 20-7 on the next drive. Colorado answered with a touchdown on their next drive, before the Jayhawks closed the half with a 25-yard field goal to give Kansas a 23-14 advantage at halftime. Colorado came out of the half with an opening-drive 26-yard touchdown to Hunter, bringing the score to 23-21 with 11:59 remaining in the third quarter. Neal would then score two touchdowns on Kansas’ next two possessions to give the Jayhawks a 37-21 lead with 11:47 to play. Neal’s first of two scores capped an 80-yard 10-play drive where he rushed for 60 yards on six carries on the drive. On the second score, Neal would rush the final four plays of the drive covering 13 yards that included a one-yard plunge for the touchdown. UP NEXT Kansas concludes the 2024 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a trip to Waco, Texas to face the Baylor Bears. A Kansas win would make the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the third consecutive season, a feat that has never happened in program history. Kickoff time and television information for the KU at Baylor contest will be set by the Big 12 Conference in the upcoming days.