KU Offers New Online Cybersecurity Degree

Noting the growing demand for skilled employees in tech-sector jobs, the University of Kansas School of Professional Studies is launching a new bachelor’s degree in applied cybersecurity, targeted toward undergraduate transfer and degree-completion students. The first applied cybersecurity courses will roll out in fall 2023.

According to KU, the online Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Applied Cybersecurity is designed for students who have already earned an associate degree or equivalent hours and have a strong interest in applied training in information technology and cybersecurity. The BAS in Applied Cybersecurity can be completed fully online, with certain prerequisite courses needed prior to enrolling in the program.

“The Greater Kansas City area has a strong and growing need in technology jobs, which is a national trend,” said Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies. “In 2020, more than 20,000 tech job openings were posted in Kansas City. This is the third-highest percentage growth in the U.S., trailing only San Francisco and Austin. We’re doing our part to meet employer demand locally and nationally with this online program and to start or advance excellent careers.”

Nationwide, cybersecurity experts are in high demand, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment for information security analysts is projected to grow 35% from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations. On average, about 19,500 openings for information security analysts are projected each year with a median annual salary of $102,600.

The BAS in Applied Cybersecurity prepares students with professional and workforce-ready skills to help the student find employment immediately following the program’s completion. Students should be able to demonstrate their ability to succeed in applied cybersecurity systems, information security and related jobs, including:

Cybersecurity manager

Security architect

Information security analyst

Digital forensic examiner

IT auditor­­

The program’s development was informed by survey responses that pointed to an increased need for a bachelor’s degree in IT-related fields to meet local and national workforce demands.

The BAS in Applied Cybersecurity is supported by the Johnson County Education Research Triangle (JCERT) and aims to graduate professionals ready to fill in-demand jobs in the Kansas City area and beyond.