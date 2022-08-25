KU Nursing School Welcomes New Students

The KU School of Nursing welcomed 129 new students in the Class of 2024 to campuses in Salina and Kansas City.

According to the school, 115 will study on the Kansas City campus and 14 will earn their degrees at the University of Kansas School of Nursing in Salina. All received a white coat at a ceremony last week, a symbol of the medical profession and the official start of their journeys in nursing.

Each of the new students received the white coat donned with a Gold Humanism lapel pin from the Arthur P. Gold Foundation. After the students were formally inducted into one of three academic societies named after influential leaders in nursing, KU School of Nursing alumna and assistant professor Heather Nelson-Brantley, Ph.D., RN, led the future nurses in reciting together the KU Dedication to the Profession.

Students come into the program already having completed 58 hours of prerequisite and elective courses, but what led them to consider a career in nursing varies widely.

Among the new students is Kate Wise from Salina, who will study at the Salina Campus. She explained here inspiration to be a nurse: