KU Nursing School Welcomes New Students

The KU School of Nursing welcomed 129 new students in the Class of 2024 to campuses in Salina and Kansas City.
According to the school, 115 will study on the Kansas City campus and 14 will earn their degrees at the University of Kansas School of Nursing in Salina. All received a white coat at a ceremony last week, a symbol of the medical profession and the official start of their journeys in nursing.
Each of the new students received the white coat donned with a Gold Humanism lapel pin from the Arthur P. Gold Foundation. After the students were formally inducted into one of three academic societies named after influential leaders in nursing, KU School of Nursing alumna and assistant professor Heather Nelson-Brantley, Ph.D., RN, led the future nurses in reciting together the KU Dedication to the Profession.
Students come into the program already having completed 58 hours of prerequisite and elective courses, but what led them to consider a career in nursing varies widely.
Among the new students is Kate Wise from Salina, who will study at the Salina Campus. She explained here inspiration to be a nurse:
“I grew up around several powerful women who aided in the development of the health field and have inspired me to do the same within my future career. While I have contemplated a diverse range of health focused occupations, I have ultimately decided that nursing is the best fit for me. A career in nursing will allow me to explore a wide variety of career opportunities and will give me the chance to form personal connections with my patients. I am so thankful to be able to achieve my goal of becoming a nurse at the University of Kansas these next two years.”
The goal of the Salina campus is to provide quality clinical training in a rural setting so students have an opportunity to experience the values of living and working in a smaller community and will choose to practice in rural Kansas after graduation.
Students complete two years of prerequisite courses at an accredited college or university before being admitted to the nursing program on the Salina campus. Salina students simultaneously join classes with peers on the larger Kansas City campus using interactive, distance technology. Courses are taught by nursing faculty on both campuses.
Onsite clinical experiences are offered at Salina Regional Health Center, a regional hub for hospital care, and other community health care organizations in Salina and surrounding areas.
Photo of Kate Weis via the University of Kansas