KU Med Center Launches Online Public Health Master

Making the world a healthier place is a key motivator that brings together all public health organizations and professionals. The University of Kansas Medical Center partnered with the KU Edwards Campus to launch an online generalist concentration for the Master of Public Health degree along with related online certificates in essentials of public health; epidemiology; and public health practice, policy and management. The new concentration and related certificates were developed by the KU School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health and will be delivered online through the KU Edwards Campus, leveraging its expertise in providing workforce development in the Kansas City metropolitan region, the state of Kansas and nationwide.

Public health is focused on preventing and mitigating disease outbreaks and addressing systemic health challenges that affect the health of communities and population groups. With a global pandemic still attacking communities, public health professionals are in greater need than ever.

“We are proud to partner with KU Medical Center to offer these important programs,” said Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies. “We’re thrilled to educate more students in public health so they can advance their careers and serve their communities, filling a major need.”

These programs provide a background in key aspects of public health, including epidemiology, policy, administration, and environmental health and data management, helping students pursue and advance their careers in areas such as:

Community health

Public health education

Emergency management

Epidemiology

Global health

Public policy

Environmental health.

“We wanted to bring our CEPH-accredited MPH degree to our regional community and beyond to help strengthen the public health workforce and show a new generation the importance of public health,” said Won Choi, professor and vice chair for education in KU School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health. “COVID-19 has really shown the importance of public health in addressing the current pandemic.”

