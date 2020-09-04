KU, K-State Officials Release Updated COVID-19 Case Numbers

State health officials say more than one thousand university students and staff at the two largest schools on Kansas have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this summer.

A campus spokesman in Manhattan says that Kansas State has reported 479 cases of the virus so far this semester after testing more than 3,300.

In Lawrence, officials said KU had ID’d 546 cases of the virus after testing more than 22,500 people. Chancellor Doug Girod says the university is “unlikely” to shut down the campus due to COVID-19.

Health officials at both school stress that ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 remain clear including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and washing your hands frequently. They say everyone needs to do their part.