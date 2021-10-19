KU Hosts Salina Meeting For Students With Intellectual Disability

The University of Kansas Transition to Postsecondary Education program (KU TPE) is hosting a “Jayhawk Night” informational meeting from 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 27 at the KU School of Medicine-Salina Health Education Center, 138 N. Santa Fe in Salina. Students with intellectual or developmental disability (IDD) and their families are invited to attend to learn about the program and the application process. Interested educators and others involved in postsecondary education for students with disabilities are also welcome. Registration is online at http://bit.ly/KUTPEinfo.

KU TPE is a two-year, fully inclusive undergraduate certificate program at the Lawrence campus for students with IDD. Students complete at least 24 hours of KU credit-bearing courses that are included on their KU transcript. Students also participate in career internships and fully engage in KU student life. A variety of living options are available for KU TPE students including KU dorms, scholarship halls and off-campus living, based on their choice.

KU TPE is currently accepting applications for the fall of 2022. The application deadline is January 6, 2022. Additional information about application, admission and Jayhawk Nights is available on KU TPE’s website at https://tpe.ku.edu.