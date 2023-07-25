KU Football Facilities evacuated for potential threat Monday

Yesterday was quite eventful around campus at the University of Kansas, and especially in the KU Football facilities.

Monday afternoon, reports indicate a threat was called into the Anderson Family Football Complex, forcing the evacuation of the facility, where KUPD and other authorities then conducted a lengthy and in-depth inspection of the grounds, before finally giving the all-clear just after 8PM.

The investigation did not result in the finding of any device or true threat, but it did appear to uncover further information on the cause.

Just after 4:30PM, Douglas County booking records stat that Kansas Offensive Lineman Joseph Krause, 21, was taken into custody for aggravated criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption.

No further information is available at this time.