KU Falls to Mizzou

Tamar Bates had 29 points and five steals to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67 on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Mark Mitchell scored 17 points in Missouri’s first win over Kansas since a 74-71 victory on Feb. 4, 2012. Anthony Robinson II had 11 points and five steals for the Tigers (8-1), and Josh Gray grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Hunter Dickinson had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Jayhawks (7-2) have lost two straight on the road after falling 76-63 against Creighton on Wednesday night.

“It’s amazing that we were still in the game as poorly as we played, but, you know, we did hang in there second half and cut it to two,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “I think it was probably a combination of them being good and us not being good. I think we got good enough players to win at a high level, but we have to be a unit.”

Missouri opened a 57-33 lead with 14:15 remaining on a jump shot from Tony Perkins. But the Jayhawks outscored the Tigers 30-8 over the next 11:55.

Bates scored 18 to help Missouri to a 39-25 lead at the break. The Tigers then opened the second half with a 16-6 run.

Takeaways

Kansas: Missouri’s size and defensive pressure were too much for the Jayhawks, who are 5-5 at Mizzou Arena since it opened in 2004.

Missouri: Improved to 4-5 against Kansas when the Jayhawks are ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.

Key Moment

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to lift Missouri to a 68-63 lead with 2:03 remaining. Gray then hit a pair of free throws and Bates converted a layup to make it 72-63 with 1:16 to play.

Key Stat

Kansas committed 22 turnovers, including 14 in the first half.

Up Next

Kansas: Hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

Missouri: Hosts Long Island on Saturday.