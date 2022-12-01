KU and KSU Salina Enter Partnership

The University of Kansas and the Kansas State University campus in Salina are entering into a partnership.

According to KU, its School of Social Welfare will begin offering a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree at the Kansas State University Salina campus.

The cooperative between KU and K-State Salina will increase the availability of graduate-level social work education in rural areas of Kansas while meeting the gaps in coverage that human service agencies in rural areas of Kansas have been experiencing. The partnership will allow students to maintain their relationship with their community while learning valuable social work education skills.

“K-State Salina is committed to respond to the needs of our region by providing a trained workforce for our social service partners. Qualified, experienced social workers play an integral role in the success of any community by working with people to improve their circumstances in a variety of situations. This opportunity furthers our mission by training students to be leaders and make an impact on our state,” said Deb Marseline, K-State assistant dean for diversity and student success.

In summer 2023, students will be able to apply to the Advanced Standing MSW, which is the three-semester plan of study that requires applicants to already have their Bachelor of Social Work. These classes allow students to specialize in either clinical or macro practice and are taught in a blended format. This format combines online learning with in-person classes taught every other week on the Salina campus. Graduates of the program will receive their MSW degree from KU. Applications are open Oct. 1 to Feb. 1.

In fall 2024, the partnership will expand to offer both the Advanced Standing and the Traditional MSW plans of study. The Traditional MSW is a two-year plan of study that allows applicants who already have a non-social work bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited university to pursue the MSW degree. For the Traditional plan of study, students will complete their first-year generalist coursework in-person on the K-State Salina campus. At the completion of generalist coursework, students enroll with KU for their specialist coursework, which is delivered at the K-State Salina campus and in the same blended format as the Advanced Standing plan of study.

“We are thrilled to expand our MSW partnership education in Salina. Social work is one of the fastest-growing career fields, and there is a particular need for rural social workers here in Kansas. This partnership with Kansas State will bridge the gap and meet students where they are, all while continuing to offer them one of the best social work educations in the country,” said Michelle Mohr Carney, KU School of Social Welfare dean.

The KU School of Social Welfare has an established MSW partnership with Pittsburg State University. That program, established in 2019, offers a similar curriculum and course structure.

Students can begin applying for admission to the KU and KSU Salina cooperative through the KU School of Social Welfare application process through Feb. 1, 2023, to begin Advanced Standing coursework in summer 2023 on the Salina campus.