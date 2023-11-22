KU and K-State Collect Season’s Penultimate Weekly Big 12 Volleyball Awards

Kansas’ Reagan Cooper (Offensive) along with K-State’s Mackenzie Morris (Defensive) and Aniya Clinton (Rookie) earned Big 12 volleyball weekly honors for the second to last week of the regular season. Cooper was also announced as the AVCA/GameChanger Division I National Player of the Week.



Cooper guided the Jayhawks to ranked victories over then-No. 13 BYU (3-1) and then-No. 23 Baylor (3-0). The graduate student tied a career-high with 25 kills to help Kansas become the first team to beat the Cougars in Provo this season. The victory marked only the eighth time a team has beaten BYU at home in the last nine seasons. Cooper tied for the lead among league players in kills per set (6.00) and ranked second in points per set (6.43) while finishing fourth in hitting percentage (.463) during the week. This is her second career Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor and her first since March 3, 2021.



Morris helped the Wildcats hold Texas Tech to a .121 hitting percentage for the week in two K-State sweeps. The 2022 Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year handed in her 29th career 20-dig match in the second match, while she totaled a league-high 39 digs (6.50 digs per set) to bring her career total to 1,716. Morris leads the Big 12 entering the final week of the regular season in digs per set (4.85) and total digs (451). The senior libero also turned in a league-high four service aces (0.67 per set) during Week 13 while becoming the 22nd player in program history to reach 100 career service aces (102). Morris has five career weekly defensive honors (tied for the sixth most all-time) and is the first player this season to win Defensive Player of the Week in consecutive weeks.



Clinton earned her second Rookie of the Week after totaling 27 kills in the two sweeps over the Red Raiders. The freshman’s 4.50 kills per set ranked sixth in the league for the week while her 4.83 points per set was the seventh highest. Clinton has reached double-figure kills in seven of K-State’s last eight matches, totaling 13 overall this season, while helping the Wildcats finish their home schedule with 18 consecutive set wins.



A full list of this season’s weekly award winners can be found here.



Offensive Player of the Week

Reagan Cooper, Kansas, OH/OPP, Gr.



Defensive Player of the Week

Mackenzie Morris, K-State, L, Sr.



Rookie of the Week

Aniya Clinton, K-State, OH/OPP, Fr.