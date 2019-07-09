KSU’s Walker, KU’s Williams Make Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Wednesday followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Arlington, Texas on July 15-16. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2, FCS Central and other regional affiliates.

Exclusive coverage from the event will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram and You Tube (@Big12Conference). The official hashtag for the event will be #Big12FB.