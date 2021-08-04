KSU’s Thompson Cashes in with First NIL Deal at Long McArthur

Back on July 1, the world of collegiate athletics changed forever. The NCAA adopted a uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports. NCAA college athletes now have the chance to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

Skylar Thompson is capitalizing on that opportunity.

The Kansas State quarterback ventured to Long McArthur Ford in Salina Wednesday evening to sign autographs for K-State fans. Thompson said the partnership with the local Ford car dealership is the first NIL deal he’s done so far.

Thompson is prepared to suit up for his sixth season at the university.

In October 2020, Thompson suffered a season-ending injury. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted college athletes another year of eligibility, allowing Thompson to return. Thompson started all 13 games in 2019 and has 5,021 career passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has 1,083 career rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.