Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 64 °

KSU’s Thompson Cashes in with First NIL Deal at Long McArthur

Pat StrathmanAugust 4, 2021

Back on July 1, the world of collegiate athletics changed forever. The NCAA adopted a uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports. NCAA college athletes now have the chance to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

Skylar Thompson is capitalizing on that opportunity.

The Kansas State quarterback ventured to Long McArthur Ford in Salina Wednesday evening to sign autographs for K-State fans. Thompson said the partnership with the local Ford car dealership is the first NIL deal he’s done so far.

Thompson is prepared to suit up for his sixth season at the university.

In October 2020, Thompson suffered a season-ending injury. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted college athletes another year of eligibility, allowing Thompson to return. Thompson started all 13 games in 2019 and has 5,021 career passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has 1,083 career rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Sneed Joins Charlotte Hornets Summer League T...

August 3, 2021 4:34 pm

Fans Invited to Saturday’s K-State Football...

August 2, 2021 3:32 pm

K-State’s Vaughn Nabs Spot on Doak Walker A...

July 21, 2021 9:10 am

K-State’s Thompson, Vaughn Earn Nod on Maxw...

July 19, 2021 3:20 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KSU’s Thompson Cashes in with...

Back on July 1, the world of collegiate athletics changed forever. The NCAA adopted a uniform interi...

August 4, 2021 Comments

Salvy’s 27th one of four Roya...

Sports News

August 4, 2021

KSU Staffer Arrested For Computer C...

Kansas News

August 4, 2021

1 New Death, 56 New Cases, 27 COVID...

Top News

August 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSU Staffer Arrested For ...
August 4, 2021Comments
Boy Attacked by Dogs
August 4, 2021Comments
Watch Out For Utility Sca...
August 4, 2021Comments
Cash Grabbed from Salina ...
August 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices