KSU to Make First Year Students Live On Campus

Starting in fall 2022, Kansas State University will require incoming Manhattan campus first-year students to live on campus during their first two semesters. K-State is implementing this residency requirement to enhance student success.

“National research and an analysis of university-specific data both show a statistically significant difference in the first-year retention rate and cumulative first-year grade point average between students who lived on campus versus students who lived off campus,” said Thomas Lane, K-State vice president for student life and dean of students. “K-State first-year, full-time students living on campus average higher GPAs, stay in school in higher numbers and graduate faster.”

Based on data for fall 2018, K-State had an 87.6% retention rate for freshmen who lived on campus compared to a 79.9% rate for freshmen living off campus. For fall 2019, 5% more first-year students who lived on campus stayed in school as compared to first-year students who lived off campus.

K-State is not alone in its first-year residency requirement. The university will join all other Kansas Regents institutions, with the exception of the University of Kansas, in requiring freshmen students to live on campus. With this change, K-State will be the seventh of the Big 12 Conference’s 10 member schools to require that students live on campus during their first year.

Students may apply for an exemption to the policy. Following a review, exemptions may be granted if a student plans to commute from the home of a parent/guardian or close relative who lives within 40 miles of the Manhattan campus or if the student will live in other approved organized student housing, including fraternity/sorority housing, Smith Scholarship House, Wesley House and Alpha of Clovia House. Additional information on eligible exemptions is available on the Housing and Dining Services website, housing.k-state.edu/living-options/freshmen, and the exemptions application process will go live in December.

Lane said K-State is committed to providing safe, affordable housing to students. The university offers 10 residence halls with academic-focused options. Amenities include tutoring programs, on-site laundry facilities, round-the-clock security, advanced dining centers and more. For students who prefer to be more independent but still live on campus, K-State’s Jardine Apartment Complex is available.

“Living on campus connects students to services supporting their transition into college life,” Lane said. “As part of a university residential community, students will meet and develop supportive relationships with other students, faculty and staff. They’ll have the inside track to discover ways to get involved through these support services and the connections they make.”