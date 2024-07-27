KSU to Host Chief USDA Economist

Seth Meyer, the chief economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, highlights the program for Kansas State University’s popular Risk and Profit conference, slated Aug. 15-16 in Manhattan.

Rich Llewelyn, an extension assistant in K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, also said this year’s event includes 22 breakout sessions around the theme, “Highs and Lows: Policies, Principles, and Practices in Volatile Markets.”

“Meyer will be talking about policy, provide an outlook on farm income for the year, and speak to some other things going on in the world of agriculture currently,” Llewelyn said.

Meyer’s speech will be held during the conference’s first general session on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 12:15 p.m. The cost of attendance for one day is $185 and $235 for two days.

Additionally, the event itinerary includes numerous breakout sessions conducted by K-State faculty members on such subjects as long-term risk and farm income tax.

“With the event being run this way, people are able to tailor their experience according to what they want and what they’re interested in,” Llewelyn said.

He added: “We have 25 faculty that will be present and speaking at the conference. They can talk with attendees over lunch and during breaks. That is helpful for our K-State representatives because it allows them to meet producers and learn from the folks that have come to town.”

A partial list of breakout sessions and speakers:

‘Farming Together: A Transition Planning Discussion.’ Ashlee Westerhold and David Kehler share their work helping six farm families with financial analysis during their respective succession planning processes.

‘U.S Feedlot Adoption of Enteric Methane Emission Mitigating Technology.’ A session explaining the pressures cattle feeders face when reducing carbon emissions. Jamie Luke and Glynn Tonsor also share how to incentivize it.

‘Economic Findings from National Corn Grower Association Yield Contest Entries: Crop Nutrients, Genetics, Equipment and Plant Protection.’ Joe Parcell, Alice Roach, Bryston Warren and Jenny Ifft have evaluated more than 20,000 corn yield contest entries to relay how inputs and other production factors influence yield.

Llewelyn said those interested in agriculture and curious about policy, principles and practices should consider attending the 2024 Risk and Profit conference.

“We have a lot of farmers, agriculture lenders, crop insurance agents, agribusiness managers and landowners attend,” he said. “The information provided and the networking that occurs with other farmers and vendors, as well as the interaction with our faculty, make this event worth going to.”

Lunch will be provided for attendees. A block of hotel rooms also is available at the Holiday Inn in Manhattan – located across the street from the K-State Alumni Center. More event information is available online from the K-State Department of Agricultural Economics.