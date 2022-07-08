KSU Team Leads Drone Education at Law Enforcement Conference

Law enforcement members from around the country were introduced to the practicality of unmanned aircraft systems by the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus Applied Aviation Research Center team.

At the National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri, the K-State Salina Applied Aviation Research Center staff was front and center, exhibiting the latest in drone technology and how law enforcement can better utilize the technology in everyday situations.

“To be in front of hundreds of law enforcement officers from all around the country and be able to showcase the K-State Salina UAS expertise was an excellent opportunity,” said Spencer Schrader, K-State Salina UAS flight operations manager. “Leading discussions on safety, the latest technology and information on our campus’s professional development program will lead to life-saving measures that first responders can utilize in real-world emergency situations.”

Schrader was one of the presenters for NSA Talks, an informational session on “Drones as a First Responder” and special considerations for individuals in the public safety industry. Schrader also assisted with exhibits on small UAS commercial remote pilot training, sponsored and judged the conference’s drone competition and exhibition, and provided the National Institute for Standards and Technology “Bucket Challenge” for a drone competition where participants must maneuver a drone to be able to see and identify the targets in each bucket.

While the conference served as an opportunity for the Applied Aviation Research Center, K-State Salina’s Professional Education and Outreach team was able to showcase its professional development training program specific for public safety individuals at the convention.

“K-State Salina remains at the forefront of training in the public safety industry,” said Courtney Hoffman, assistant director of K-State Salina Professional Education and Outreach. “Our year-round programs utilize the expertise of our Applied Aviation Research Center staff to bring training and continuing education to law enforcement and public safety professionals. This is critical to provide safety and life-saving techniques to law enforcement while utilizing drones.”

Join fellow public safety professionals at the upcoming Public Safety UAS Workshop at the K-State Salina campus, scheduled for Oct. 5-6. Public safety officials will learn and train with K-State Salina’s UAS experts in a day of education, networking and hands-on UAS exploration. To register, visit salina.k-state.edu/research-training/applied-aviation-research-center/training/public-safety.

KSU Photo: K-State Salina’s Spencer Schrader demonstrates drone technology at the annual conference of the National Sheriffs’ Association.