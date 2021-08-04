KSU Staffer Arrested For Computer Crime

A Kansas State University staff member has been arrested by campus police in connection with alleged computer child sex crimes.

According to the school, K-State Police arrested 60-year-old William Hynek, Jr of Manhattan, Aug. 3 on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and internet trading in child pornography.

On July 30, K-State Police received a report of computer crimes. Investigation into the report resulted in officers taking Hynek into custody.

Hynek is currently in custody at Riley County Jail with bond set at $20,000. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The school’s faculty website listed Hynek as a Plumber Senior in the College of Veterinary Medicine building’s Maintenance Department.