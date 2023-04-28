KSU, Scoular Create Farm Opportunities

Kansas State University and Scoular are partnering to create a renewable fuel market for oilseed on the Great Plains, which will provide new opportunities for Kansas farmers.

Scoular has announced plans to recommission a grain processing facility near Goodland that it purchased in 2021. Scoular will renovate the facility to crush canola and soybean seeds, which will be used as feedstock in the expanding renewable fuel markets.

“Farmers and rural communities benefit when companies like Scoular and Kansas State University, with its land grant mission, come together and think big,” said Ed Prosser, Scoular’s senior vice president of emerging businesses. “Canola’s oil content sets it up for success in this new renewable fuel environment. It’s natural for Scoular to reach out to K-State for help when we bring new opportunities to the region’s ag producers.”

Scoular is an employee-owned agribusiness that buys, sells, stores, handles and processes grain and ingredients by leveraging global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. With more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, the company provides safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers, and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

Michael Stamm, an agronomist at K-State who has extensive canola breeding expertise, has worked closely with Scoular, university colleagues, and the region’s farmers to evaluate canola’s potential and the opportunities that the new canola and soybean market can offer farmers. The recommissioned facility will bolster economic prosperity by adding 40 new jobs to the Goodland area and providing access to the renewable fuels market. Farmers will be able to participate in the biofuel industry right here in Kansas.

“This facility will not only benefit the Goodland area and Kansas, but the entire region,” said Stamm. “I am proud to have been a part of the research that has gone into supporting the modification of this plant and am excited to see the opportunities and growth that a crush facility will make in the expanding renewable fuels industry.”

The efforts of Scoular and Michael Stamm align with the goals of K-State and the university’s

Economic Prosperity Plan, particularly K-State 105.

K-State 105 is Kansas State University’s answer to the call for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative leverages the statewide K-State Research and Extension network to deliver the full breadth of the university’s collective knowledge and solution-driven innovation to every Kansan, right where they live and work. Additionally, K-State 105 forges the connections and partnerships that create access to additional expertise within other state institutions and agencies, nonprofits and corporations — all part of an effort to build additional capacities and strengths in each of the 105 counties in the state.

“It is exciting to see K-State’s research and innovation around canola and soybean oils being put into practice right here in Kansas,” said Marshall Stewart, senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships. “These innovative advancements are bringing real jobs and transformation to the state.”

Scoular will also help with transportation flow by intaking and exporting product through its already-established process for loading and unloading railcars and trucks. The Goodland facility will be upgraded to improve dumping speeds and boost traffic circulation. Through these efforts, the company will be directly helping farmers and then working with K-State to facilitate additional relationships and knowledge.

