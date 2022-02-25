Salina, KS

KSU Salina’s Hernandez Retiring After 35 Years

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2022

A top leader at K-State Salina is retiring after a 35  year career in education.

According to the school , Annette Hernandez, executive assistant to the CEO and dean of Kansas State University Salina, is retiring on March 29 after 35 years of service to the state of Kansas and the university.

Hernandez began her career in Topeka with the state, then transferred to K-State to work in the College of Business Administration’s management department on the Manhattan campus where she held numerous job titles. In 2005, Hernandez was ready for a new opportunity and began working in the engineering technology department on the Salina campus. In 2019, Hernandez was promoted to the executive assistant to the campus’s CEO and dean.

Hernandez has served on several committees, both on the Salina and Manhattan campuses, and has served in the University Support Staff Senate for many years, including six years as treasurer.

A 1984 graduate of Abilene High School, Hernandez earned an associate degree from Fort Hays State University in 1986. Her husband of 32 years is Bernie Hernandez and they have two children, Ashley and Heath.

Hernandez said that she would miss working with all the administration, faculty and staff that she’s known over the years but looks forward to this new chapter in her life.

