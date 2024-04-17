KSU Salina to Discuss Central KS Homelessness

K-State Salina welcomes the Salina-area community to attend the next Civic Lecture Series discussion, “Homelessness to Housed,” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the campus’s College Center Conference Room.

The discussion will explore homelessness in central Kansas, exposing attendees to issues of home insecurity and providing them with tools to contribute to a solution.

Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining.

The featured speakers of “Homelessness to Housed” are both experienced with the unhoused population in Kansas through their work at the McPherson Housing Coalition. Chris Goodson, president and CEO, is the founder of the coalition. Her experience includes developing housing programs, sponsoring and coordinating special developments, managing income-producing properties and acting as a general contractor. Goodson was instrumental in developing emergency shelters that provide a safe and secure place for families who experience homelessness in McPherson County.

As the director of supportive services for the coalition, Karolyn Moore leverages a lived experience to support an understanding of the complexities of home insecurity. She grew up in poverty and recognizes the struggles that many families face in trying to move out of poverty and change the trajectory of their children’s lives for a better future. Moore is dedicated to helping families in that tough situation change their lives for the better.

For more information, visit the Civic Lecture Series website.

Photo via K State Salina: Chris Goodson, left, president and CEO of McPherson Housing Coalition, and Karolyn Moore, right, director of supportive services for McPherson Housing Coalition, are the two feature speakers at K-State Salina’s Civic Lecture Series on Thursday, April 18.