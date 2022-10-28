KSU Salina Selected For Leadership Grant

K-State Salina is one of 87 organizations across Kansas to be selected for the 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant.

According to the school, the competitive grant, through the Kansas Leadership Center, will help K-State Salina continue cultivating a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. As part of the Leadership Transformation Grant, K-State Salina has been awarded 60 spots, meaning that faculty and staff can partake in the training, regardless of position or title. K-State Salina’s mission starts with the development of leadership and this grant is one way the campus is investing in its faculty, staff and students to develop leadership capacity.

This is the second year in a row that the K-State Salina campus has been selected for the Leadership Transformation Grant, as the campus provided 40 participants training in 2022.

“K-State Salina is eager to continue our partnership with the Kansas Leadership Center,” said Kirsten Zoller, executive director of strategic initiatives at K-State Salina. “The Kansas Leadership Center principle of ‘Leadership is not an authority position, but rather an activity’ is a value that our campus has adopted to empower our employees so we can continue to improve our organizational and communication skills day by day.”

In addition to the 60 spots for training, the campus core team will lead additional programming and learning opportunities that amplify the Kansas Leadership Center’s dynamic program experiences. The grant additionally comes with further resources and consultation from the organization.