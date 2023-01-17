KSU Salina Scholarship For First 50 Applicants

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is making it possible for more students and their families to access education. The campus is now offering a new renewable scholarship to make affordable degrees available, beginning in fall 2023.

K-State Salina’s Select Scholarship has been designed for in-state or out-of-state students interested in one of K- Salina’s engineering technology, aviation maintenance, unmanned aircraft systems, applied business or social work degree options. The scholarship is $5,000 for the first year and is renewable for up to three years for a total of $20,000. It is available to the first 50 students to apply.

“Our campus is committed to making higher education accessible to all students, regardless of their background or situation,” said Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management and new student engagement. “This new renewable scholarship is just one more way K-State Salina is helping make college degrees attainable and affordable. By offering scholarships with a purpose, we make it possible for more students and their families to access education, ensuring everyone has the best opportunity to succeed.”

Eligible students must have a minimum high school GPA of 3.25. This scholarship is renewable for up to three years if the student maintains a 3.0 K-State Salina GPA. Students must apply before March 15.

“At K-State Salina, we take students’ goals seriously,” Smith said. “They are a name, not a number. We’re a small campus feel with big-time connections. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to you, helping you chart your course for success every step of the way.”

To apply or for more information, visit www.salina.k-state.edu/admissions/apply/.