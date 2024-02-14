KSU Salina Reviving Civic Lecture Series

K-State Salina is bringing back its Civic Lecture Series event in an effort to strengthen community conversation.

According to the school, the lecture series returns on Thursday, Feb. 22, with the topic, “Can Dialogue Revive Democracy?”

The discussion will delve into the pivotal role of dialogue in revitalizing democratic participation and fostering a more inclusive civic culture. The featured speaker for the event is Colene J. Lind, Ph. D., associate professor of communication and director of the Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at K-State. With a wealth of expertise in civic and political discourse, Lind’s knowledge offers invaluable insights into the language and rhetoric of democracy.

Democracy thrives on active citizen participation and informed decision-making. However, concerns have arisen regarding the polarization and divisiveness that have characterized public discourse in recent times. In response to these challenges, the Civic Lecture Series seeks to promote productive civic dialogue to engage communities and mitigate polarization.

“We believe that a robust exchange of ideas is essential for informed decision-making and the development of a thriving, engaged civic culture,” said Deb Marseline, K-State Salina assistant dean of diversity and leadership. “After a hiatus, we are thrilled to bring back this series to our community, offering a platform for dialogue and meaningful engagement on topics of civic importance.”