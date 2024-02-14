KSU Salina Reviving Civic Lecture Series

By Todd Pittenger February 14, 2024

K-State Salina is bringing back its Civic Lecture Series event in an effort to strengthen community conversation.
According to the school, the lecture series returns on Thursday, Feb. 22, with the topic, “Can Dialogue Revive Democracy?”

The discussion will delve into the pivotal role of dialogue in revitalizing democratic participation and fostering a more inclusive civic culture. The featured speaker for the event is Colene J. Lind, Ph. D., associate professor of communication and director of the Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at K-State. With a wealth of expertise in civic and political discourse, Lind’s knowledge offers invaluable insights into the language and rhetoric of democracy.

Democracy thrives on active citizen participation and informed decision-making. However, concerns have arisen regarding the polarization and divisiveness that have characterized public discourse in recent times. In response to these challenges, the Civic Lecture Series seeks to promote productive civic dialogue to engage communities and mitigate polarization.

“We believe that a robust exchange of ideas is essential for informed decision-making and the development of a thriving, engaged civic culture,” said Deb Marseline, K-State Salina assistant dean of diversity and leadership. “After a hiatus, we are thrilled to bring back this series to our community, offering a platform for dialogue and meaningful engagement on topics of civic importance.”

Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the principles of productive civic discourse and explore practical strategies for fostering dialogue in their communities. By engaging in this dialogue, participants will not only enhance their leadership skills but also contribute to the cultivation of a more tolerant and informed society.
The “Can Dialogue Revive Democracy?” lecture will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room. Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining. For more information, visit the Civic Lecture Series website.
_ _ _
Photo via Kansas State University