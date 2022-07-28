KSU Salina Raises Funds For United Way

A clever spin on a local fundraiser helped K-State Salina raise money for a local organization.

According to the school, this summer, K-State Salina has embarked on assisting the Salina Area United Way in its “Building Bridges” campaign, an effort to engage and strengthen the Salina community through health, education and financial stability.

With that goal in mind, K-State Salina created a creative fundraising campaign called “You’ve Been Bot.” The campaign was a play on one of K-State Salina’s degree options, robotics and automation engineering technology, or “being BOT.”

When a community member was “BOT,” several of K-State Salina’s paper robots secretly appeared on their work desk to encourage the person who was “BOT” to donate to the Salina Area United Way. That person would then pick another community leader to be “BOT.” Sixteen community leaders, including some K-State Salina employees, took part in the “You’ve Been BOT” campaign and raised funds for the Salina Area United Way, money that was then put back into Salina area community programs.

Contributors from outside K-State Salina who made donations as part of the “You’ve Been BOT” campaign included several leaders of Salina-area business and organizations: Blue Beacon, city of Salina, First Bank Kansas, Great Plains Manufacturing, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Salina Airport Authority, Salina Downtown Inc., Saline County and USD 305.

