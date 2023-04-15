KSU Salina Planning Youth Summer Events

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will again offer interactive summer programs for children. Youth will have the opportunity to experience the hands-on learning style at K-State Salina, with numerous programs focused on aerospace or technology education.

Summer programs, led by K-State Salina student clubs and faculty experts, include uncrewed aircraft systems, aviation and robotics. All courses are designed to suit the interests of children in elementary, middle or high school.

K-State Salina is offering the following summer programs:

• Drone Engineering is offered for ninth- through 12th-graders and will be May 22-24. Participants will become acquainted with essential aspects of drone engineering by learning the concepts of aerodynamics and electronics while building their own drones. They will then test their drone skills at the Drone Challenge obstacle course.

• Aviation Fixation will be offered June 5-7 for third- through fifth-graders. They will learn the basics of flight and the anatomy of an aircraft. Students will fly in high-tech flight simulators and sit at the controls of the K-State Salina aircraft fleet to expand their knowledge of aviation and aircraft.

• Aviation Fixation 2.0 will also be offered June 5-7 for sixth- through eighth-grade students. This program will help take students’ love and knowledge of aviation to the next level. Participants will plan a flight using aerial maps and meteorology, conduct a pre-flight aircraft check, fly in a K-State Salina plane and participate in a pilot communication workshop.

• Fly K-State Academy will be offered June 12-15 for ninth- through 12th-graders. The attendees will take part in four missions as they participate in flight instruction and planning while completing three hours of flight time. Participants will learn how to take off and land, perform flight maneuvers and take a cross-country flight using the tools of a professional pilot.

• Build-a-Bot will be offered June 26-28 for sixth- through eighth-grade students. They will explore the world of engineering by building and programming their own robot. Students will assemble a gadget robot car under the direction of K-State Salina professors, learn to code with a graphical programming language, program on-board sensors to navigate the robot and more.

• RoboCats will be offered June 26-28 for ninth- through 12th-graders and will allow students to harness the power of engineering. They’ll create a gadget robot car with direction from K-State Salina professors, learn program language to expand rover capabilities, create code and more.

For more information, including pricing and how to register for courses, visit the K-State Salina summer programs website or contact James Villalpando at 785-260-2324 or [email protected].