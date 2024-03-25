KSU Salina Planning Easter Event

K-State Salina invites the area community to the Purple Egg Hunt on this Saturday, March 30th.

According to the school, the free, family-friendly event features more than 3,000 purple eggs filled with treats. Three hunts will be separated by age to ensure that each participant can collect as many eggs as possible. One egg in each age range contains a golden ticket for a special prize.

Ages 7-12 will begin at 9 a.m.

Ages 0-3 will start at 10 a.m.

Ages 4-6 will begin at 11 a.m.

Children will have the opportunity to take a photo with the K-State Salina Bunny.

The K-State Salina Purple Egg Hunt will be at the campus’s Student Life Center, 2320 Centennial Road, and the event will go on rain or shine.

Photo via K State Salina