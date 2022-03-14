Salina, KS

KSU Salina Open House returns

Todd PittengerMarch 14, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus Open House is returning. According to KSU, the event will be Saturday, March 26, with lots of events for all ages.

The schools says the K-State Salina Open House is the campus’s largest attraction of the year and an opportunity for the community to see what K-State Salina has to offer. The event is returning after a two-year hiatus and will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Current students and their families, high school students interested in exploring campus, alumni, donors and the general public are all invited to the family-friendly day that showcases the experience that the Aerospace and Technology Campus offers. Lunch will also be offered at a discounted rate in the on-campus dining center, Centennial Dining.

Some of the K-State Salina Open House events include the Pancake Fundraiser benefiting the K-State Salina Flight Team, an academic and student club showcase and a visit by Willie Wildcat. The day will be highlighted by a fleet unveiling, introducing the new aircraft that recently arrived on the campus.

For a complete schedule of the 2022 K-State Salina Open House and to register, visit salina.k-state.edu/admissions/visit/open-house.

_ _ _

KSU photo – After a two-year hiatus, the K-State Salina Open House returns from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, with activities and events for all ages.

