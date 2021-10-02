Salina, KS

KSU Salina Names Strong Head of Aviation Department

Kansas State UniversityOctober 2, 2021

Clinton Strong is the new aviation department head on the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.

Strong is responsible for all aspects of the aviation department, including faculty, support staff, flight, budget and academics. His main focus areas are ensuring an outstanding student environment and positioning the program for continued success.

“I want to ensure this program is at the forefront of the next evolution in aviation,” Strong said. “The way we fly is going to change and future aviators are going to see increased automation in the cockpit.”

With an aviation career spanning more than 22 years, Strong is an accomplished pilot and instructor and has held management roles at flight training centers.

“I am excited to use my experience to support collegiate aviation and honored to help build the next generation of aviators,” Strong said.

“Mr. Strong’s accomplished career is a great asset to the aviation department and we look forward to his work propelling the department into the future,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean.

Strong received his MBA from Delta State University, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Mountain State University and an Associate of Aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

KSU Salina Names Strong Head of Aviation Department

Clinton Strong is the new aviation department head on the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.

October 2, 2021

