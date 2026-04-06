KSU Salina Launches High School Aviation Camp

Kansas State University Salina is reintroducing an aviation summer camp experience that will allow high school students to become immersed in the world of flying that provides real piloting opportunities, with the launch of the new K-State Aviation Academy, June 21-27.

The weeklong camp is for high school students between 15-17 years of age, and the attendees will experience numerous real-world flight training experiences.

During the week of the K-State Aviation Academy, attendees will have mission activities scheduled throughout the program to develop their aviation skills. These activities include working with K‑State’s aviation faculty to learn aerodynamics and flight theory, Federal Aviation Administration regulations, navigation basics and more — learning how to safely operate aircraft in the campus’s flight simulators and gaining an understanding of the maintenance side of aviation that will introduce campers to the essential knowledge and skills needed to fly safely.

The experiences don’t stop with the flight instruction. Attendees will also network with industry professionals and participate in daily evening social activities where new friendships can be formed.

The camp will culminate on Saturday, June 27, with a cross-country flight to Stearman Field, near Benton, Kansas, where a group lunch will be provided before flying back to the K-State Salina campus. Parents and guardians are invited to a closing ceremony where campers will be honored. By the end of the camp, attendees can gain up to 3 hours of flight time alongside a certified flight instructor, or CFI, in K-State Salina aircraft.

The K‑State Salina campus is well-equipped to host the academy, with a large fleet of Cessna 172 aircraft, FRASCA flight simulators and proximity to Salina Regional Airport. Campers will have meals and board provided through the campus’s residence halls and Centennial Dining cafeteria.

“If your teenager is even thinking about aviation, I want them here with us this summer,” said Tysen Pina, K-State Salina aviation department head. “This program is a chance to step directly into the world of aviation. They’ll get hands-on with real aircraft, fly our simulators, explore maintenance and learn from instructors who live and love aviation every single day. We’re going to challenge them, inspire them and show them exactly what’s possible in this industry. It’s going to be an incredible experience.”

Registration for K-State Aviation Academy is limited to 10 participants, and the deadline to sign up is May 15. The camp’s cost is $2,000.

Further camp details — including registration requirements, health and safety considerations and more — is at the K-State Aviation Academy website.