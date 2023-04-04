KSU Salina Hosting Community Egg Hunt / Pancake Feed

The Salina-area community is invited to the K-State Salina Purple Egg Hunt and pancake feed this Saturday.

According to the school, the family-friendly day kicks off with a pancake feed hosted by the K-State Flight Team. During the morning, a K-State bunny will be available for photos, and the festivities continue with more than 2,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for the hunt. The egg hunt will also feature one golden egg with a special prize for each age category. There is no cost to participate.

The day starts at 8 a.m., and the egg hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. — rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.