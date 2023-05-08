KSU Salina Elects Student Body Leadership

Students at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus have elected new Student Governing Association leadership for the 2023-2024 school year.

The new K-State Salina Student Governing Association, or SGA, student body president is Cassy Girard, junior in electronic computer engineering technology, New York, New York, and the new vice president is Roxana Linares, junior in professional pilot, Arkansas City.

Both Girard and Linares have extensive experience in student leadership and listen to their peers about what issues need to be addressed. Both have been involved in K-State Salina’s SGA for more than a year, during which time Girard has served as the secretary and Linares has been the director of diversity affairs for the organization.

Part of the duo’s plan revolves around improving the information flow of activities and other events to students on campus. This would include informing students on the campus of the support that SGA can provide.

“Our goal is to continue the process of bettering the communication between the students and administration on campus,” Girard said. “We want to see more students continuing to get involved and having a stake in what happens here.”

Ultimately, being an advocate for their fellow students and helping them make K-State Salina feel like an inclusive community is what drives both Girard and Linares to take the time to lead and foster new ideas for the campus.

“We are eager to represent our fellow students,” said Linares. “We will look to have a lot of discussions around getting the right students involved in SGA and making sure that our time goes to improving the student experience on campus.”

The Student Governing Association represents full-time and part-time undergraduate students at K-State Salina. The group consists of a cabinet and senators who discuss and vote on issues important to the campus’s student body. The student-run organization meets weekly and encourages attendance from any student, faculty or staff member.

Girard and Linares will replace 2022-2023 student body president Augie Chapas, senior in uncrewed aircraft systems design and integration, Topeka, and vice president Caden Brond, senior in professional pilot, Houston, Texas.

PHOTO: Cassy Girard, left, a junior from New York, New York, and Roxana Linares, right, a junior from Arkansas City, have been elected as the president and vice president, respectively, of K-State Salina for the 2023-2024 academic year.