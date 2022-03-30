KSU Salina Breaks Ground on New Dorm

Students at K-State Salina will soon have a new place to live.

According to the school, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus recently broke ground for a new 104-bed residence hall as rising enrollment on the campus intensifies students’ challenge of finding available housing in the community.

It’s the latest chapter in a season of growth for the campus. In response to changes in the aerospace and technology industries, K-State Salina added two new academic degrees and — with the philanthropic support of donors — 17 aircraft to its fleet in the past year.

The new residence hall is another substantial strategic development on campus and enhances the accessibility for prospective students who require housing.

“This new residence hall is another step forward in establishing our campus as a global aerospace leader,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “Studies show students earn better grades and are more likely to finish their degrees when living on campus. This ideal space allows our students to build their network, further their goals and find support that is important to them. When students are empowered by a positive community, they become leaders of tomorrow.”

Starkey, the dean’s advisory council, alumni and representatives from KSU Foundation and Hutton Corporation gathered March 25 to break ground on the $9.1 million project.

“K-State Salina’s commitment to the community and its enrollment growth is realized by the construction of this new residence hall,” said Tim Rogers, executive director of the Salina Airport Authority. “This not only helps students but reduces the housing pressure in Salina and benefits the Kansas economy from increased enrollment. The success of K-State Salina has a positive impact on our local community and the surrounding region.”

Construction will begin north of the existing residence halls and student union in April with expected completion in August 2023.

“This is exciting for the K-State Salina campus and we are pleased to accelerate with an integrated design-build process to address rising enrollments,” said Greg Lohrentz, senior vice president of operations and finance at the KSU Foundation. “As the university’s strategic real estate partner, we appreciate the momentum that building this new dorm will bring to the university and for students wanting to launch their futures at K-State Salina. And the university will own the residence hall once the project financing is paid.”

Hutton Corporation, Salina, is both architect and contractor of the project.

KSU Salina Photo: rom left are Eric Brown, Salina Chamber of Commerce; Jason Gillig, Hutton Corporation; Greg Lohrentz, KSU Foundation; Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina; Tim Rogers, Salina Airport Authority and K-State Salina Campus Advisory Board; Daran Nueshafer, K-State Salina Campus Advisory Board; and Kyle Chamberlin, K-State Salina.